We already have some idea of the kind of election campaign we’re going to get — one filled with scare campaigns and personal abuse as the government seeks to claw back a massive Labor polling lead. But what kind of campaign should we get, if we had a half-decent polity and serious leaders?
Transparency
What we should get: real-time disclosure of all donations above $1000 from corporations, individuals and trade unions, and lists of attendees at all political party fundraisers over the past year so the public can see who is seeking access to and influence over politicians.
What we will get: limited lists of donors above $1000 on 1 February, 2023, with the Coalition refusing to report donors donors below $14,500, and a thick veil of secrecy over who is influencing elected officials.
Integrity
What we should get: a powerful, independent public watchdog over the federal government to investigate claims of corruption, state capture and misconduct and to intimidate politicians tempted to rort and pork-barrel taxpayer funds via election commitments.
What we will get: unchecked pork-barrelling from both sides given the lack of such a body. If the Coalition wins, no such body will ever exist.
Major issues
What we should get: a coherent vision of how each party sees Australia’s major challenges, how they relate to each other, what they want to do about them, and how they’ll do that — and how much it will cost.
What we will get: banal, motherhood statements of policy coupled with heavy reliance on slogans (welcome “Because Labor Cares” to the ranks of the three-word slogans) and micro-level policy announcements pitched at winning key seats.
Actual debate
What we should get: the key process of Australian democracy should also be the key moment for serious debate about major issues.
What we will get: while shadow minister debates are still a thing, we’ll be lucky to get more than one debate between the leaders and that will be controlled by the press gallery — thus required to follow a media-friendly format to showcase senior journalists. Both leaders will stick to their talking points while journalists try for gotcha questions.
An ideal format for leader debates would be three of them — one moderated by journalists, one a town-hall debate, and one in which the PM and opposition leader sit down at a table by themselves with one camera, unmoderated, and talk through an agenda of issues without interference or help from a media personality. While media-unfriendly, the format would force the leaders off their talking points and a dependence on media conventions.
Coverage
What we should get: media coverage that focuses on substantive issues rather than race-calling, does not provide a platform for the major parties to provide staged images for evening news bulletins, explains and examines policies and announcements and represents the public interest.
What we will get: shallow, image-based coverage from the discredited institution of the leaders’ buses, relentless focus on alleged “gaffes” or anything that could possibly be portrayed as a “gaffe”, and an obsession with who is deemed to be winning and losing (and mounting a late comeback). Also, News Corp and its determined campaign to keep Labor out of office.
Advertising
What we should get: limited advertising that acts as a cap on campaign expenditure and prevents billionaire participants from skewing results purely through colossal advertising spend, and a toughened-up version of South Australia’s truth in political advertising laws that actually impose a significant cost on parties for lying during campaigns.
What we will get: a brain-numbing barrage of advertising, much of it deeply misleading, as parties seek to spend their way to victory and Clive Palmer once again devotes the best part of $100 million to getting unengaged voters to lend him their support.
Cost-effective campaigns
What we should get: since much of the cost of campaigns is provided by taxpayers, we’re entitled to parties treating that money with respect and seeking to minimise the impact on the taxpayer.
What we will get: parties delaying their campaign launches until the last possible moment to take advantage of political funding rules, and the Coalition abusing government advertising rules to spend millions funding election ads for itself.
Tomorrow: the major issues that we should be hearing about but won’t.
“the Coalition abusing government advertising rules to spend millions funding election ads for itself”
Surely that has been happening for months?
Also, if LNP are campaigning, ALP are campaigning, The Greens are campaigning and Clive Palmer is campaigning, why don’t we already have an election date?
the biggest joke I’ve seen is the set of Government ads saying how much “we” are doing to deal with climate change. I’m seeing them on commercial TV in Melbourne. I wouldn’t mind guessing that they don’t get a run in National Party heartland in regional QLD.
Yes, I would also like to see a breakdown, of where the Positive Energy misinformation campaign is being shown the most. Especially since it’s a publicly funded campaign, and the justification for those campaigns, is that they inform and educate the public on how government initiatives affect them. My guess on where those ads are being shown, would be that the areas of Australia, that most need to be educated about climate change, are those areas that are seeing the ads the least.
There were, until this election, three toxic topics that cannot be debated in any serious or meaningful way in Australian federal politics. Taxes, national security and climate. Once again Labor has been gutsy enough to tackle one of the three (climate) but only in a halfhearted fashion – let’s not forget what happened last time when they tried to be honest and brave. Now the two remaining toxic topic again get left to foolish promises like 18000 more troops (from where? To achieve what? Nuclear subs – when, how, what cost?) tax cuts for all – when actually some tax changes and increases are clearly need as the population demographic changes and impacts the country’s ability to provide for itself. Time federal politics returned to debate, ideas and important issues indeed. Enough of the bribery, corrupt-practice and announcements for announce to sake.
And the lying scare campaigns——
While I totally endorse every point that you make Bernard, I just wonder how things would work if the election campaign was conducted according to your “what we should get”, criteria? I say that because there is so much ignorance and apathy amongst voters in the electorate.
I live in a blue-ribbon Liberal seat. We have a strong independent candidate running against the Liberal incumbent. At a ‘get-together’ for the independent candidate last Wednesday, one of the women who is prominent in the campaign for the independent mentioned that the biggest problem was not the sitting member but the apathy and complacency of so many voters in the electorate. And I should add, that this is very much a middle-class, well educated electorate.
When it comes to politics it seems that there are a significant number of people right across Australia who are not willing (or able?) to cope with anything beyond a “three-word slogan”. Serious politics requires some deep thought and deliberation. Unfortunately, too many people seem to be more preoccupied with with mindless trivia (and pardon my cynicism, but that is exactly how the plutocrats who really run the show in any ‘western capitalist democracy’, prefer to have it).
If only more of the electorate were that interested.
Seems too many are happy to vote for disappointment.
Taking little interest in devoting time to research interest in policy, history and signs of commitment.
For a government they can complain about – and do nothing to change, like give a government a term to govern in the majority/greater good interest and if they don’t, bring on the replacement.
Relying on their gut and prejudices to vote.
Happy to vote for whom they’re encouraged to vote, by the political media they rely on to think for them : without reflection of their history.
…. Then getting pissed when they get what they’ve voted for
The constant anger and negativity fed to many Australians by what I call “the shouty news” reflects the sad truth that many of the power hungry recognise they can make money through feeding anger, bitterness, disaffection and resentment- polarising the electorate and inevitably our society. Then throw in genuine growth of income distribution and voila, we have Australians carrying Trump signs.
Like Americans, many Australians vote against their best interests without realising this.
