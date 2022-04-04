Three years ago, Queensland delivered the stunning anti-Labor swing that kept Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the Lodge.

In 2022, with an election due to be called in the coming days, the Sunshine State remains critical -- with Brisbane hosting a Labor campaign rally yesterday. But the election won't be won and lost among blue-collar voters in regional Queensland alone.

Battleground seats are scattered across the country. And with a policy-lite poll, fought in the shadow of a pandemic that has been experienced differently in every state, both campaigns are left with an unpredictable electoral map to cover. Here’s how every state might prove crucial.