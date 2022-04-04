In a historic night for Australian cricket, the women’s team lifted their seventh Cricket World Cup trophy. Their last win came in 2013, and the difference in coverage has been stark. The year 2013 was big for Australian women’s cricket, with not only the World Cup victory but a significant pay bump for the number-one cricket team in the world.

The success of the team and star player Ellyse Perry was the start of increasing coverage enjoyed by the women’s side. The team’s success led to an increase in coverage generally, which has gone from strength to strength over the past decade. Here’s how the coverage compares.

The most prominent coverage this morning came from The Herald Sun and The Daily Telegraph, who both led with the story on their respective front pages.