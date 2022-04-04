Like the fictions of "Labor bullying" that obsessed the press gallery recently, claims from multiple parties that Scott Morrison made offensive comments about Michael Towke's background -- in his quest to undermine the man who'd thrashed him in the Cook preselection -- are unlikely to reach out into the real world.

To be fair, some in the press gallery have diligently followed up on Concetta Fierravanti-Wells' dramatic budget-night speech: Karen Middleton at The Saturday Paper followed by David Crowe at Nine secured the statutory declarations confirming Fierravanti-Wells' claims. They allege Morrison used Towke's Lebanese heritage to undermine his win in Cook, and that Morrison wrongly claimed Towke was "Moslem".

Morrison has form on the issue. In 2011, Lenore Taylor, at what was then Fairfax, reported that Morrison had urged shadow cabinet to try to exploit what he claimed were community concerns about Muslim immigrants and their inability to "integrate".