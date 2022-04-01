Yemen’s warring parties have agreed to a two-month ceasefire and to allow fuel ships to enter Houthi-held Hodeidah port and select flights from Sanaa airport, the United Nations special envoy for Yemen says.

Hans Grundberg said in a statement that the country-wide ceasefire would start on Saturday and could be renewed with the consent of the parties.

A Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Houthi movement for seven years.

Grundberg has been engaging with warring parties in Yemen to reach a truce for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which starts on Saturday.