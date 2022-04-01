At 5.30pm on Thursday, the bitter, cantankerous dying hours of the 46th Parliament were interrupted for a rare moment of unity. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to it drew a long, standing ovation from a chamber filled with members and senators, many sporting yellow and blue pins, before a packed public gallery.

Just over a month ago, the idea of a wartime leader being beamed into Australia's Parliament would seem surreal, another event that can only be described as unprecedented. Then again, the past three years have been nothing but. Perhaps it was fitting that a parliamentary term dominated by so much unprecedented-ness in the form of a once-in-a-century global pandemic would end like this -- with a former comedian turned politician thrust unwittingly into the global spotlight by a brutal invasion, addressing Australian politicians from a bunker somewhere in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Before Zelenskyy began, Prime Minister Scott Morrison provided an entrée of thunderous bluster.