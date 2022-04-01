A dry old night for telly on free to air and cable, with both having very similar line ups -- AFL, NRL and Albo holding court in Canberra. Not to mention Gogglebox Australia on Ten after it was on Foxtel the night before.

The AFL (The Swannies lost, boo-hoo) averaged 570,000 nationally, the NRL (The Tigers lost -- not Richmond, Wests Tigers -- boo-hoo) averaged 493,000. Gogglebox Australia won the battle with 671,000 from 8.30pm. Albo dominated from 7.30 to 8pm with 519,000 people watching his budget reply speech.

Seven won from Nine, Ten and the ABC. Last night raised the question: why do people pay to watch on Foxtel what they get for free on Nine, Ten, Seven, the ABC and SBS?