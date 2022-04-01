For the past month Crikey has been watching unfold a real-time experiment in parliamentary accountability which has a real public interest edge. The result tells you everything you need to know about the failure of probity mechanisms at the heart of the Morrison government.

The question is: who has oversight of a blind trust which was set up by cabinet minister Stuart Robert to cover his extensive financial holdings? And can parliamentary processes establish the truth given that Robert steadfastly refuses to say who the trustee is, including on his parliamentary declaration of interests, a document which is designed to inform the public about a member's potential conflicts of interest.

ALP Senator Murray Watt put the ball into play on February 17 at estimates hearings. Is Gold Coast businessman John Margerison, any of his companies or his accountant "currently Mr Robert's blind trustee?" he asked. "Could I also ask whether any of those people or entities is now or ever has been the trustee of Mr Robert's blind trust?" (Margerison is a close business friend of Robert's who also has vast business interests. More on that relationship below.)