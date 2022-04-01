How much will Labor's commitment to fully fund a pay rise for aged care workers cost?

The government is criticising Labor for not saying how it will be funded, even though it has stolidly refused to respond to repeated requests to clarify its own position.

The cost will certainly be substantial: if the Fair Work Commission agrees to increase wages by the kind of levels urged by unions -- 25% -- that would cost around $4 billion a year in additional grants to aged care providers from the Commonwealth, according to one estimate from Uniting Care.