While the gallery and government combined are doing their best to keep the macro-economic settings of the federal budget at the journalistic boil, out in the real world, the big question Australians are asking about it all (according to Google Trends, at least) is: parental leave.

Morrison’s bullying fiasco, the journalistic focus on mismatched predictions of inflation and wages, and the all-too cute budget measures like the petrol excise all tell us that, as a campaigning message, the federal budget has gone bust far quicker than usual.

The disconnect between the gallery reporting and the public searching tells us a bit about the traditional news media and how far its audience has aged past parenthood, plus a lot about how much federal budgets actually matter in the sweep of Australian society. (Not much, it seems.)