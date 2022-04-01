Despite talk of Labor's small target strategy and an "election about nothing", the opposition goes into the election with a markedly different approach to government than the Coalition. And that was reinforced last night by Anthony Albanese in his budget reply speech.

The election has devolved into a contest over how to use Australia's permanently bigger government and years of budget deficits. The Coalition's budget pitch is handouts, pork-barrelling in the regions and help for small business. Labor's focus is more on government services.

That's services in the broad sense, including services provided by the private sector but which are funded by government -- in effect, childcare and aged care.