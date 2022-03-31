The former head of the ACT Liberals and director of a prominent Australian anti-trans group has been jailed in New Zealand for charges relating to extending his property into a harbour -- including the discharge of pig faecal bacteria into the body of water.

Tio Faulkner was sentenced to three months and two weeks' imprisonment at Tauranga District Court and ordered to pay $5000 towards costs after being found guilty of six charges.

Faulkner was the president of the Liberal Party of the Australia’s ACT Division from 2010 to 2013 and former right-hand man of Zed Seselja until he left ACT Parliament for federal politics. Scott Morrison served as the head of the NSW division of the party at the same time.