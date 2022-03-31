In the riverfront bar, an hour or two before show time, I'm looking around trying to pick them. Obviously the woman smoking in a 2015 Australia one-day shirt; but also the young, athletic-looking family; the multicultural group of middle-aged men; the weathered-looking man in a beanie -- all could plausibly be going to Shane Warne's state funeral, about 15 minutes' away at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. I can't think of another event I've gone where that's been true.

Warne was a specific figure who only ever appears in sport, and not even there much any more: a total drongo who was touched by genius. He had a level of physical control no normal person can approach -- leg spin is probably the most arcane and unintuitive skill in the most arcane and unintuitive mass sport in the world. He was able to make keen, strategic and psychological insights in a matter of moments. And he is more famous and beloved, more overrated and underrated, than any of his illustrious teammates because of his love of the spotlight and his keen sense of drama.

He was also profoundly basic, tweeting how Stifler from American Pie was the funniest shit imaginable and proudly showing a camera crew a painting he commissioned that featured him enjoying a cig in the company of Bruce Springsteen, Jack Nicholson hefting a slab of VB towards Marilyn Monroe and JFK, Sean Connery and other celebs playing cards -- the kind of loving, unironic kitsch you'd see on the wall of a ’50s-themed Hungry Jacks.