Disgraced Hillsong founder Brian Houston has sent an email to Hillsong Church members apologising for his actions amid extraordinary revelations of the church's ruthless business practices in the United States -- including imposing non-disclosure agreements on pastors as it enforces secrecy around its operations.

Houston resigned from the church last week after revelations of his behaviour with two women, and said he was "deeply sorry" for the pain he had caused.

He praised his wife, Bobbie, who he said was "the most Christ-like, beautiful, loyal and faithful person alive today".