Former Australian of the Year Grace Tame got blue-tick Australian journos out in force on Twitter yesterday defending their deadlines when she questioned why outgoing Liberal Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells’ explosive exit speech to Parliament wasn’t on the front pages of every paper yesterday morning.

https://twitter.com/TamePunk/status/1508924817520541697

This criticism from the outspoken advocate seemed to get on a lot of media people's nerves. Journalists from Nine papers, 10 News and Australian Community Media were quick to defensively jump in and let Tame know that they were covering it, it just occurred way past deadline, and that her comments were "not really reasonable".

https://twitter.com/jamesmassola/status/1508926371497910272

Tame later tweeted a correction, saying "it should be the leading story across news outlets nationwide". But that she "stands by her sentiments".