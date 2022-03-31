On Tuesday night, as outgoing Liberal Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells lobbed a grenade at Scott Morrison, the prime minister’s legal team was hastily putting together an application to have the High Court hear another dispute flowing from the Liberal Party’s factional civil war.

The application was rejected, but the lawyers will still duel it out in the NSW Court of Appeal tomorrow. The legal case provides a crucial backdrop to Fierravanti-Wells’ savaging of Morrison. The fight is particularly murky. It turns on the validity of the Liberal Party federal executive’s move to temporarily dissolve the state division and install a committee to save Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, Environment Minister Sussan Ley and MP Trent Zimmerman from preselection. The committee consisted of Morrison, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and former party president Christine McDiven.

An initial legal challenge was brought against that move by state executive member Matt Camenzuli, on the basis it breached the party’s constitution. Morrison’s legal team wanted the matter expedited to the High Court, in part because losers in the Supreme Court would probably appeal there anyway.