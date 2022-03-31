In Everyday Dilemmas, Dr Leslie Cannold uses her ethical training to help solve your problems. Send your questions to letters@crikey.com.au with “Dear Leslie” in the subject line. She might even reply…

Dear Leslie,

A scorned senator no one has ever heard of takes pot-shots at the PM on her way out of Parliament and every paper in the land runs with it. Sour grapes, surely? And who cares? This woman backed Peter Dutton over Malcolm Turnbull and voted to let celebrants refuse to marry gay people. Good riddance, I say.