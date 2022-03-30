Truth serum As Crikey reports elsewhere today, departing Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells' speech to Parliament after the budget last night showed a similar regard for bridge maintenance as Godzilla. Many were caught by the shotgun blasts she aimed at her own party: Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, former attorney-general Philip Ruddock and most especially, Prime Minister Scott Morrison, whom she calls "an autocrat and a bully who has no moral compass":

In my public life I have met ruthless people. Morrison tops the list, followed closely by Hawke. Morrison is not fit to be prime minister and Hawke certainly is not fit to be a minister.

Delivered from behind the veil of parliamentary privilege, it goes into detail about Morrison's preselection battle with Michael Towke in 2007. This may be the most savage poison kiss-off in Australian political history. But it's far from the first time a departing politician has indulged in the fantasy of telling a shitty workplace what you really think.