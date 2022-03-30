The Morrison government’s pre-election had plenty of big, generous cash handouts. But buried deep in the fine print are several secret spending measures hidden from taxpayers because of commercial or legal sensitivities, and many other costs deemed unquantifiable. Here’s a list of some of the budget money we don’t know about.

Clive Palmer’s lawsuit

Last year, the High Court ruled against Clive Palmer in a court battle over a Western Australian law that blocked him from seeking $30 billion in compensation from the state. Palmer responded with initiating complex international arbitration claims against Australia, claiming the WA law breached a series of free trade agreements, affecting his company, which is linked to Singapore and New Zealand. If he wins, the budget notes the government will be liable for compensation, but can’t yet quantify how much.

Indigenous class action

The cost of court-ordered private discovery related to a wage theft class action brought against the Commonwealth by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people living and working in the Northern Territory between 1933 and 1971 is withheld due to legal sensitivities.