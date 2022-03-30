Josh Frydenberg
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg

Sure, The Hundred With Andy Lee may have attracted 710,000 viewers last night, but hot on its heels was The Budgie With Josh Fry, which drew 630,000 nationally for the ABC -- up 15,000 from the 2021 audience.

Josh crunching the federal budget numbers did beat, wait for it, Seven's SAS Australia, which averaged 535,000 over a longer time -- two hours and 20 minutes for its final four challenge. In comparison, Josh was in and out in a smidge over half an hour.

The big numbers last night, other than the ones dropped by Josh? Do you even have to ask: Married at First Sight with 1.375 million for Nine.