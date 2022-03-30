Sure, The Hundred With Andy Lee may have attracted 710,000 viewers last night, but hot on its heels was The Budgie With Josh Fry, which drew 630,000 nationally for the ABC -- up 15,000 from the 2021 audience.

Josh crunching the federal budget numbers did beat, wait for it, Seven's SAS Australia, which averaged 535,000 over a longer time -- two hours and 20 minutes for its final four challenge. In comparison, Josh was in and out in a smidge over half an hour.

The big numbers last night, other than the ones dropped by Josh? Do you even have to ask: Married at First Sight with 1.375 million for Nine.