Nooooooo! Not Pinstripe Panda Dear Father! On the weekend, Senator Kim Carr announced that, all things considered, he would not be nominating for Labor's Victorian Senate list after consultation with his family and given considerations of his health. This was taken as the real reason by absolutely no one, given the widespread knowledge that Carr's Victorian Socialist Left faction had crumbled beneath him, and that the national Left -- i.e. Albanese -- was gunning for him.

That is a seismic shift. With Carr's departure, there departs not only a veteran of the huge faction wars of the early 1990s, but the last figure in the parliamentary party with any clout -- and courage against scorn and lazy thinking -- who was willing to stand up for a statist industry and economic policy of active intervention, state-enterprise leadership, the rebuilding of Australian manufacturing, and an orientation to import replacement.

The attack on Pinstripe Panda Dear Father has both philosophical and personal differences, although many commentators are apt to play down the former, and see it as a product of the widely known personal dislike between Carr and Albanese, and Carr's decision in the 2013 leadership contest to back Zinger Bill against DJ Albo.