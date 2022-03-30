Anyone remember Ian Campbell?

Campbell was a senator from Western Australia and an up-and-coming minister in the Howard government. He was made Human Services minister in early 2007, when the Coalition was desperately searching for angles of attack on an unstoppable Kevin Rudd.

Then John Howard thought he'd found the perfect weapon to derail Kevin ’07: Rudd had met with former WA Labor premier, sometime jail inmate and lobbyist Brian Burke, a man for whom the political adjective "disgraced" seemed to have been coined. The government went all out on Rudd about it, thinking it had a winner. Anyone who met with Burke, Peter Costello thundered in Parliament, was compromised.