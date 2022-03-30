Outgoing NSW Liberal senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells made some very clear statements about the fakery of Scott Morrison last night. Wearing a prominent cross around her neck, she seized the moment to nail what Morrison’s apparent belief in Pentecostal Christianity really means and to reveal the hypocrite she considers him to be.
Fierravanti-Wells, a member of the right-wing Catholic grouping of the NSW Liberal Party, told a near-empty Senate chamber that Morrison’s “actions conflict with his portrayal as a man of faith. He has used his so-called faith as a marketing advantage”.
“While professing to be a man of faith,” she said, he was “adept at running with the foxes and hunting with the hounds, lacking a moral compass and having no conscience”.
Fierravanti-Wells then knitted together Morrison’s long-standing and close relationship with disgraced Hillsong Church leader, Brian Houston, in a way which others in the Canberra complex have shied away from.
“We learnt the leader of his Hillsong Church group, Brian Houston, was a mentor to Morrison. Houston recently stood down as head of Hillsong because he was charged with sexual offences. It is noteworthy that, in the past, Houston flew top cover for his paedophile father.”
(Fierravanti-Wells got part of that wrong: Houston has not been charged with sexual offences. He breached Hillsong’s code of conduct.)
Finally the senator turned to Morrison’s hypocrisy. “He might profess to be Christian, but there was nothing Christian about what was done to Michael Towke” — the Australian-Lebanese businessman who defeated Morrison in a pre-selection for his seat of Cook and was then subjected to a smear campaign.
The sense of religious betrayal was palpable in Fierravanti-Wells’ attack.
Opening the door on how internal Liberal politics gets done, the party veteran recalled that she and the NSW Liberal’s powerful Catholic conservative, David Clarke, had put their votes behind Morrison at a key juncture in his political career — a decision she now bitterly regretted.
To traditional Catholic believers, Morrison’s brand of Pentecostalism is always suspect — seen as big on glitz and marketing while lacking in intellectual heft and tradition. They see it as centred on the advancement of self and the acquisition of material wealth, as opposed to Catholicism that elevates the idea of suffering.
Last night that marriage of Morrison’s fake religion and the fakery of the man came together in one of the most powerful faith denunciations Parliament has witnessed.
It was also a rarity in Canberra where political journalists have refused to touch the story of Morrison and his relationship with God, even though it goes directly to the character of the prime minister, as Crikey has detailed since last year.
The outgoing senator has performed one final public service: she has finally belled the cat on the hollowed-out man in the Lodge and his pretence of religious piety.
“…she has finally belled the cat…”
Yes, she has. But she waited until she had little to lose before doing it. Her assault on Morrison’s moral character looks justified, but her own character would be more admirable if she had the guts to say what she thought of Morrison earlier. As it is, Morrison is already saying she’s just a bad loser.
I think Morrison does believe. But his version of Christianity is self serving. How dare he compare himself to Tutu and Wilberforce. One gospel quote we’ll never hear from him: Matthew quoting Jesus excoriating people who pray in front of an audience to enhance their own image.
The Jesus narrative clearly shows him as a communist. How prosperity religion started is beyond me.
“ as opposed to Catholicism that elevates the idea of suffering”
Been a long time since this atheist sat in a Catholic Church, David. The last time was for my grand daughter’s christening and the time before that was for my son’s wedding, but my Catholic daughter-in-law used to do it regularly and she would tell you that modern day Australian Catholics-most of whom are moderates and progressives- elevate the Social Gospel above all else, so much so they find themselves at odds with their own church and are leaving in droves. Her parents and grandparents still attend. It’s this elevation of the Social Gospel that makes Catholics hate the Prosperity Gospel so much.
Fancy taking a politician at their word. That’s why this piece fails.
Concetta Fierravanti-Wells was a mediocre politician at best. No conservative woman praises her support or mentorship, which is why her invocation of a “Liberal sisterhood” is more than a bit rich. She was Minister for the Pacific for three years, and now our relationships with those countries are so bad our national security is under threat.
Hardaker describes Michael Towke as a Lebanese-Australian businessman, understating his (ongoing) role as a warrior for religious and right-wing causes. Had he prevailed, he would be a minister in the Dutton government and the kind of dialogue on this site would be illegal. Hardaker refers to David Clarke in passing, overlooking his sheer venom and ignoring the similar tactics that tore Labor apart in two states during the 1950s. You describe it but you don’t see it.
Now the Liberal Party is cancelling her political career. It’s a cliché of political reporting to describe a disgruntled politician on the way out as being dragged screaming from the lolly shop, but that’s what is happening here. The political system is working as it should in getting rid of this person.
I’m no fan of Morrison but sometimes the enemy of your enemy is also a jerk. Try seeing CFW as Kimberly Kitching with a heartbeat but fewer friends. The reason why I subscribe to Crikey is because it doesn’t take politicians at their word, it doesn’t think the announcement is the story. Everyone else is doing the breathless pantomime angle on this, do better please.
I have often wondered what Towke’s positions would have been on a range of issues. He had allegedly stacked the branches before the 2007 pre-selection process. He was a former member of the ALP. I’d like to know why he rejected Labor policies and adopted those of the Coalition. Might it have been because he realised Cook was not likely to vote ALP and if he wanted a seat in Parliament, he had to stand for the Coalition? The fact that a lot of the dispute seems to be based on religion reminded me of Guy Rundle’s excellent piece on how the religious right has filled the vacuum of Liberal Party membership over the last 20 or more years.
All very good points, but I still agree with the premise of the article that CFW has pretty neatly skewered Morrison.
I notice Michael Rowland repeated the skewer to his face this morning with additional weaponry from various sources inside the LNP tent, and good on him for showing some courage at last, but water off a duck’s back to Teflon Scott of course (but you that behind the smirk and the gaslighting of “Connie”, he is absolutely fuming).
Political infighting is bad at the best of times, but the intrusion of religious zealotry of any stripe makes it all far more ugly. We are supposed to be a secular society, and our politics untouched by any church…but instead, what a mess we have.
Essentially she was describing a high functioning psychopath, who uses self-proclaimed religiosity, as a cover for their amoral inner self. Having read quite a bit on Morrison’s history, there’s plenty that supports that view.