Read all the usual budget coverage? Here’s something completely different: I text-mined the budget speeches back to 2000 and fed them into the computer. Here’s what the algorithm saw.

Let's start with a simple one: how does the vocabulary used in 2022’s speech contrast with the effort by Joe Hockey in 2014?

As the next graph shows, Josh Frydenberg made far more references to “Australians” (aka voters!) than Hockey. While Hockey, freshly installed on the government benches, made more references to “government” and his plans to “build” (which, as we know, never came to fruition -- that budget was famous for being the least popular in history).