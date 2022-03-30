As last night's budget lockup wound up and the opinion pieces started rolling in, the resounding response to Josh Frydenberg's 2022 budget was "ehh". Most considered it an uninspired election pitch with not much substance or detail.

https://twitter.com/murpharoo/status/1508732560037220356

The Guardian's Katharine Murphy explains in her budget column that although the Coalition would like us to remember we are living “in uncertain times”, the budget is full of short-term thinking.

“If we move from Frydenberg’s rhetoric to content, we discover this budget isn’t a serious plan for the future crafted by serious people in serious times. This is a plan for the next few months," she says.