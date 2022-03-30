The numbers tell the story. In the years since the Rudd stimulus of 2008-09, Australian governments have spent around 24.8% of GDP. And that's the level it's been at this century, even if the levels bounce around from year to year. A quarter of the economy has been the broad envelope within which governments of both sides operated.

But in 2020 that era ended. A new fiscal era began, one of even bigger government. A rush of spending to offset the pandemic and its consequences pushed spending for 2019-20 -- supposedly the year we'd be "Back in Black" -- up toward 28%. In 2020-21, JobKeeper and billions of other pandemic spending measures pushed spending over 31%. In 2021-22, as the Delta and Omicron variants dealt successive blows up and down the east coast, spending remained at nearly 28%.

All of that was entirely justified. But in contrast to the budgets of Wayne Swan, which after the Rudd stimulus pushed spending back down below 25% -- in fact below 24% in 2012, when Swan was still aiming for surplus -- Josh Frydenberg and Scott Morrison aren't returning spending to below 25%. That level has been abandoned. Next year's spending will be above 27%, so too the following year; the later two years of the forward estimates still have spending above 26%. The government plans to be spending 26.3% of GDP in 2026, more than half a decade after the pandemic started. There's nothing temporary or targeted about what the government's doing.