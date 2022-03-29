For the past 10 years, budgets have been predicting a continuation of the 4%+ wages growth that workers enjoyed under the last Labor government. And every year, those predictions have proven comprehensively wrong.

After a brief lapse into realism during the pandemic, the government is back to Pollyanna mode, insisting that we’re on the verge of a wages surge. Wages growth forecasts have been upgraded for every year in the budget compared to the Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO) -- up to 2.75% this year; 3.25% in 2022-23 and 2023-24; and hitting 3.5% in 2024-25 and 2025-26.

It’s still well short of the growth levels that workers had under Labor, but anything with a three in front of it is better than what families have seen since the Coalition got into government. It’s also well above forecast inflation levels, meaning real wages growth of, eventually, 1% in 2026 (yes, an amazing 1% -- but before tax, remember).