A taxonomy of takes For several hours yesterday, there was simply no way to avoid the takes billowing away from the slap Will Smith flashed across Chris Rock's face at the Oscars like dust from a collapsed building. Muting keywords was useless; the takes simply evolved away from anything you could predict, new variants getting around any defence. I assume if you were to run to the street away from your screens you'd hear people screaming from their windows, Network style, about how the sight of two scrapping millionaires interacted with their personal circumstances.

And so we should be grateful to the Young Liberals for their attempt to stop the whole thing in its tracks by being the first political organisation to reference the event, the surest way to kill off a meme. Heroically, their job done, they deleted the tweet.

Whatever flavour of take you like -- smug, bad faith, self-involved or preposterously grandiose -- it's out there. But our local favourite is The Saturday Paper that had to know what it was doing when it asked Christos Tsiolkas to write about how a slap wasn't enough to make the event exciting.