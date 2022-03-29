The 2022-23 expected deficit: $78 billion
Deficit as a percentage of GDP: 3.4%
Three-year forecast of deficit as a percentage of GDP: 1.6%
Unemployment rate: 4%
Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial and get Crikey straight to your inbox
Australia’s employment rate increase relative to pre-pandemic levels: 3.1%
United Kingdom’s employment rate increase relative to pre-pandemic levels: -1.3%
The last time the Australian unemployment rate was lower than at present: 1974
Total support for flood-affected communities: more than $6 billion
Inflation rate forecast for 2021-22: 4.25%
Inflation rate forecast for 2022-23: 3%
Inflation rate forecast for 2023-24: 2.75%
Saving per litre owing to the halving of the fuel excise: 22c a litre
One-off cost of living tax offset for lower- and middle-income earners: $420
Number of Australians who will receive the tax offset: more than 10 million
One-off cost of living payment for pensioners, carers, veterans, job seekers and concession card holders: $250
Number of Australians who will receive the cost-of-living payment: 6 million
Forecasted increase in the Wage Price Index from June 2021 to June 2022: 2.75%
Forecasted increase in the Wage Price Index from June 2022 to June 2023: 3.25%
Defence spending across the next decade: $575 billion
Spending for Australia’s intelligence and cyber capabilities: $9.9 billion
Defence spending as a percentage of Australia’s economy: more than 2%
Mental health investment in the 2022-23 budget: $547 million
Mental health and suicide prevention investment in the 2021-22 budget: $2.3 billion
Total number of new drugs listed on the PBS by the Coalition government: 2800
Aged care spending in the 2022-23 budget: $29.8 billion
Aged care spending in the 2012-13 budget: $13.3 billion
Investment to end violence against women and children: $1.3 billion
How often Australian women are killed by their current or former partner: one every 11 days
Leave a comment