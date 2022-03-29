A couple of years ago, the ASX made an important tweak to its listing rules -- requiring that any company making an ASX announcement had to disclose precisely who had authorised the statement.

This was a good reform as it meant boards could no longer hide behind faceless PR people if they subsequently claimed to be misled or blindsided by what had been disclosed to the market.

Since the change, we’ve seen all sorts of authorisations spanning from the company secretary, the CEO, the chair, the full board or even a board subcommittee. But we’ve never anything like the sign-off on this mealy-mouthed March 18 ASX statement by the besieged casino operator Star Entertainment, which was authorised by “a majority of the board of directors”.