Aside from the politics of this desperate budget, there’s a longer-term story to tell about the growth of the size of government in Australia.

During the pandemic, and correctly, the government’s massive effort to save the economy took the size of government spending as a proportion of GDP to nearly one-third. In 2021-22 it was still nearly 28%. In more normal times, spending has been 24-25% of GDP.

But rather than snapping back to that pre-pandemic level, spending is forecast to remain stubbornly high -- more than 27% in 2022-23 and 2023-24; more than 26% over the following two years. Spending is still forecast to be nearly $690 billion in 2026. When Malcolm Turnbull was prime minister, it was $450 billion.