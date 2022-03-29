With the election looming, the factions of both parties are girding their loins, marshalling their forces and... preparing for the possibility of defeat, and the bitter internal struggle that will then ensue.

Labor's lost loves don't need much more elaborating, but in NSW the Liberal Party has been tearing itself apart in a struggle between the federal party and the state branch. With key lower house preselections still unresolved after weeks of conflict, the feds have once again stepped in to take control of candidate selection in about eight seats.

Five of these are crucial -- Greenway and Parramatta in outer Sydney, Hughes in its south, inner-city Warringah and Eden-Monaro on the south coast. Eden-Monaro, Hughes and Parramatta were scheduled to have votes this week, so the sudden swoop back in by the feds has provoked widespread anger.