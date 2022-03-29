Here’s something they never tell you about the budget. It’s like the bottom of a kid’s schoolbag at the end of term -- full of weird little things that somehow ended up in there and were never taken out.

All the coverage of the budget is of the big stuff. The important stuff. But what about the rest? The rats and mice? When you lower your eyes and delve beyond the headlines, you realise the budget is far more than the neat narrative the treasurer is trying to convey. It’s a blunderbuss packed with strange ideas, and Josh Frydenberg is about to blast Australia with it.

Planting trees for the Queen’s jubilee program ($20.3 million)

Our monarch is someone to be revered, and sure, she probably loves trees. Trees are a fine way to celebrate a career of hereditary privilege. A platinum jubilee doesn’t come around too often. But, um, could the government go a touch faster? Providing funding over three long years may strike one as a trifle... ambitious? Especially for a woman so deep into her nineties. Not to mention so recently bereaved. The jubilation of the jubilee could be well and truly evaporated should the unthinkable happen.