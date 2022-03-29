Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the Morrison government’s repeated warnings about a more dangerous world loomed large over the federal budget.

“Tonight, we gather as war rages in Europe,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said, setting the tone for a speech riddled with ominous references to how a Labor government would cut defence spending.

“The lesson of history is that weakness invites aggression. It leaves nations vulnerable to coercion. This is the reality we must confront. The world is less stable.”