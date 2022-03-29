Treasurer Josh Frydenberg delivered his fourth federal budget as residents in flood-ravaged Lismore were ending another day of evacuations. In response to the “devastating” crisis, Frydenberg announced an additional $6 billion in disaster relief and recovery, including a $2.2 billion package to households for income support.

The package comes after the Morrison government was lashed for its sluggish response to the floods and lack of meaningful action on disaster mitigation and adaptation. It also involves $300 million spent from the Emergency Response Fund on post-disaster recovery activities. It follows fierce criticism from Labor over why the government failed to unlock money from the fund to deal with the floods.

The government has responded to a climate disaster with a characteristically reactive cash splash. But a deeper look at the budget papers shows the government maintaining its commitments to the fossil fuels industry, while charting an unclear path toward emissions reduction.