When I think of Scott Morrison -- and to some extent Anthony Albanese -- I'm reminded of big-talking boyfriends who never quite deliver on their promises. Diamonds that ended up cheap zirconia.

And it’s illustrated with startling clarity with each election, and each budget.

At a first and superficial glance, tonight’s budget looks like the impetus to lift us all -- diamonds everywhere. A faster rail line from Sydney to Newcastle. Help with the cost of living, with fuel excise at top of mind. A national offenders’ register. Millions for missiles. A childcare subsidy. A lure for international tourists. Massive defence recruitment. A submarine base. Environmental initiatives that span from the Great Barrier Reef in Queensland to the forests of Tasmania.