If the polls are correct, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will deliver his last budget this evening.
It will certainly be an election budget, packed with goodies despite a big deficit. And it will exploit a $20 billion improvement in revenue and the unallocated $16 billion revealed at the mid-year economic update in December.
But what is likely to be missing is much talk of reducing deficit and debt and growing revenues from higher taxation or fixing loopholes.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.