If the polls are correct, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will deliver his last budget this evening.

It will certainly be an election budget, packed with goodies despite a big deficit. And it will exploit a $20 billion improvement in revenue and the unallocated $16 billion revealed at the mid-year economic update in December.

But what is likely to be missing is much talk of reducing deficit and debt and growing revenues from higher taxation or fixing loopholes.