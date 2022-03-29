Remember much about the last budget? What about the one before that? And remember, too, if you're reading this, you're atypical of the electorate, which by and large pays little attention to budgets despite the obsession of the governing class with them.

That's partly because budgets are political exercises and have little to do with what they purport to be -- economic and fiscal plans for the next one to four years. They tend to disappear like yesterday's media conference. It's why there are very rarely "budget bounces" for governments. Wondering about whether there'll be a "budget bounce" is a lot like looking for bounce from the prime minister's last press conference.

Sometimes budgets do take hold with the electorate, usually in a bad way. A classic case was 2014: Tony Abbott and Joe Hockey offered what, in macroeconomic terms, was a sensible stimulatory budget, but in their political wisdom painted it as an austerity budget, and Labor gleefully helped them. Successive prime ministers and treasurers since haven't repeated the mistake.