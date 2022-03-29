“For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” said US President Joe Biden in Warsaw, referring to Russian leader Vladimir Putin. History tells us what America means when it says words like that out loud. Just ask any of the sovereign heads of state who they’ve tried to kill: Congo’s Lumumba, Dominican Republic’s Trujillo, Vietnam’s Ngo, Cuba’s Castro, Libya’s Gaddafi, to name a few.

The US has a long track record of extrajudicial assassination of its perceived enemies, including Osama bin Laden, ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and Iranian military chief General Qassem Suleimani.

Assume Biden wasn’t kidding. If Putin was taken out in the interests of, well, humanity, would that be okay?