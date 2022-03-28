Married At First Sight (1.496 million, and number one nationally) spearheaded a big win for Nine with its final dinner party, with Seven somewhere way back in the distance, followed by Ten and... hmm, is that the ABC dragging behind? With Troppo at 341,000, yep, it sure is.

With streaming, MAFS will probably break 2 million viewers for a second Sunday night in a row when the totals emerge in a week’s time. Taking streaming and seven-day viewing into account, its audience a week ago jumped from 1.438 million to 2.064 million. That’s a 41% lift. (No wonder Nine still won’t say if MAFS will be taking a break for Christmas Day.)

Seven’s Dancing with the Stars: All Stars (775,000) creaked through its second-last episode last night, onto the Medibank Private-sponsored (and supported with ambos and crash carts) grand final next Sunday. Likewise, Australian Survivor on Ten is still marooned -- 590,000 national viewers last night.