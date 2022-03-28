Fare thee well, Fierravanti-Wells As the New South Wales Liberals quake themselves to rubble over the preselection process, conservative warrior and friend of Crikey Concetta Fierravanti-Wells has been dumped from the winnable Senate spot in favour of conservative and literal warrior Jim Molan. We took a look back over the annals of the veteran senator who contained multitudes.

It seems significant that the most publicity she's got recently has been in her strident calls for a decent integrity body at the federal level in the face of years of government inaction

She went hard against Immigration Minister (and Morrison proxy) Alex Hawke earlier this year, arguing he fomented chaos to ensure the feds could get involved: "They create the dysfunction, and then use it as an excuse to get what they want. We need to stand up to those seeking to pull strings in the background"

Back in early 2020 CFW took to the Senate floor to put together a veritable salad of right-wing preoccupations: conspiracies, climate change denial, left-wing terrorism, greater state powers of surveillance. After the bushfires that devastated Australia, Fierravanti-Wells blamed "extreme activism and perhaps 'eco-terrorism'?" She argued "it's time to use communications metadata in the investigation of arsonists", citing "satellite data showing 87% of bushfires Australia are man-made (40% deliberately lit)". This did not, in the long run, seem to stack up

She caused more trouble for Morrison and co by joining the crescent of cookery holding their own government to ransom over vaccine mandates

Back in 2012, among her many objections to marriage equality, she said LGBTQI+ couples didn't even want to be monogamous.

The Sharma offensive Friend of the column and increasingly desperate Wentworth MP Dave Sharma has always been a master of optics. Remember how he marked International Women's Day in 2021 not by acknowledging the political cesspit of sexual assault and misogyny but by handing out pretty flowers to women at a local shopping mall? Now, a tipster tells us, he's bought advertising space above petrol bowsers, ensuring voters associate his face with spending well over $2 a litre for fuel.

Marshalled Former South Australian premier Steven Marshall has plenty of reasons to feel glum at the moment -- ousted in a landslide after a single term, on the wrong side of the first change of government since the outbreak of COVID. But he can console himself that he's at least noteworthy enough to make it into the world of celebrity gossip.