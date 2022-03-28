From Khartoum to Beirut and from Kabul to Sana’a and beyond, the sounds of war in Ukraine find an echo in the angry shouts of people protesting against rising food prices and in the cries of hungry children whose aid rations have been cut because the grain that used to feed them is becoming too scarce and too expensive.

The human and economic costs of Russia’s invasion are already unconscionably high but they could spiral even higher as vital exports from the “world’s breadbasket” grind to a halt, threatening millions of lives, livelihoods and possibly even political stability in fragile countries from Yemen to Ethiopia, from Iraq to Sudan, and from Egypt to Lebanon.

Developing countries have already been slammed by record inflation, rising interest rates and looming debt burdens, partly caused by the COVID pandemic. Some are gripped by their own decades-old conflicts, while climate change is also deepening hardship from Latin America to the Horn of Africa, where the driest conditions since 1981 have brought 13 million people to the brink of famine in parts of northern Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia.