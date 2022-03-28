The Morrison government has rolled out the pork-barrels in its reelection strategy today, announcing what it claims is an $18 billion increase in infrastructure funding across dozens of projects around the country.

However, only a handful, worth around $3.3 billion, or less than one-fifth of the announced sum, are projects identified on Infrastructure Australia's priority list, or previous versions of the list.

The billion-dollar upgrade to the Newcastle-Sydney rail line, the $1.1 billion Brisbane-Gold Coast rail upgrade and the $264 million Newell Highway upgrade in NSW are the biggest of the 11 announced projects that have made it on to IA's list, along with a number of smaller projects, although none rank as an "investment-ready proposal", according to IA's criteria.