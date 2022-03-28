Thursday and Friday turned out to be two days of ignominy for the Murdoch family.

The former revealed there is no end in sight to the bills coming in from the phone-hacking scandal at the News of the World and now The Sun -- half a billion dollars alone in the three years to June 2021. The latter saw the family’s UK arm lose another attempt to end the mounting cost as a judge in Britain’s High Court sent the family-controlled US company packing.

As a result of that court decision, News Corp and the Murdochs are exposed to a flood of new cases from people who claim they were hacked by journalists and others at The Sun. It was the first time a court confirmed what News has consistently denied -- that phone hacking actually happened at The Sun. A court settlement by News last December with UK actress Sienna Miller opened the door on The Sun’s hacking.