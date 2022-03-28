A quirk of polling timing might save Scott Morrison from the ignominy of being dumped before the election. There's no Newspoll this week -- it's been held off for the budget.

A disastrous Newspoll -- bear in mind Morgan produced a staggering 58-42 result for Labor last week, despite the Canberra press gallery engaged in a campaign of lies over late senator Kimberley Kitching -- would have both overshadowed the budget and set tongues wagging about the need to replace Morrison. The PM, even by the admission of News Corp stenographers, stinks with voters.

Indeed Morrison is so toxic he won't be allowed near under-threat Sydney Liberal seats. That adds to the list of places Morrison can't risk visiting, which include bushfire- and flood-affected communities. One doubts he'd fare particularly well in Adelaide either.