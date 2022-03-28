Tomorrow night the Morrison government will deliver its fourth federal budget, a chance to splash some cash around in time for an election where hip-pocket issues are set to dominate.

Like most budgets, many big-ticket items have been dropped to the media well ahead of Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s big speech. Here are a few things we’ve learnt so far:

Cost of living

The flow-on effect from the war in Ukraine, the pandemic, and the devastating floods on the east coast have combined to push up cost-of-living pressures. To help ease the blow, the government is set to temporarily reduce the 44.2 cents a litre fuel excise for at least six months.