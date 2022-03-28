"We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender."

So spoke Winston Churchill to the House of Commons on June 4, 1940. It is his most renowned oration. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy echoed Churchill's sentiments when he addressed the Commons in early March.

Churchill's fighting words are said to have rallied Britons' spirits and girded their resolve for the imminent Nazi onslaught. No doubt you have heard the speech yourself. Except you haven't. The speech was never broadcast. It was not recorded in Parliament, nor transmitted live to the nation, as no equipment was installed to capture it.