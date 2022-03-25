In AFL viewing last night, Carlton beat the Doggies in front of 531,000 national viewers, and that saw Seven win the night. In NRL, ScoMo’s beloved Cronulla Sharks -- did he wander down to the 'gong to watch them play in the pouring rain? -- won the battle of southern Sydney and the Illawarra by beating St George in front of 447,000 viewers nationally), so Nine lost the night.

And on Ten, Australia lost the important World Cup soccer qualifier to Japan 2-0 (384,000 viewers nationally). But take heart, fans of the round-ball game, Italy a few hours later missed the second World Cup in a row when it lost 1-0 to minnows North Macedonia. Now that’s an upset.

Network channel share: