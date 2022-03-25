A leaked draft security pact between China and the Solomon Islands has led to a fair bit of panic among defence circles. Morrison government ministers are warning the agreement could pave the way for a Chinese military presence in the country.

Under the agreement, leaked by an adviser to a regional government in the Solomon Islands, China could be allowed to base navy ships off the coast of the country, and allowed to send armed police and military personnel at the Solomon Islands’ government’s request.

Almost immediately, Australia’s High Commissioner Andrew Barnes tweeted that Canberra would be stepping up further in the country, helping to build a radio network, a second patrol boat outpost, and around $20 million in budget support.