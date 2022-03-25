The Party: The Communist Party of Australia. Stuart MacIntyre. Allen & Unwin.

Everyone who attended the memorial service for Frank Hardy at Collingwood ("Carringbush") Town Hall in 1994 knew they were seeing the last of a certain type of event, the old, stately, working-class city auditorium filled with hundreds of leftists of every stripe, from suit and open-necked shirt Laboristas, rainbow social movement types, leather greaser anarchists, all crowded in for a last hurrah together of the grand project -- and including not a few people who were there "just to make sure the bastard was actually dead".

Hardy was a writer, an activist, an improbable European celebrity -- hanging out with Jean-Paul Sartre and Nana Mouskouri at Les Deux Magots -- and a liar, cheat and rogue of epic reputation. Nevertheless, as Stuart MacIntyre records towards the very end of The Party, his concluding volume of the history of the Communist Party of Australia (CPA), Gough Whitlam spoke of Hardy's introducing him to the Aboriginal land rights cause, and, gazing on the coffin draped in the Eureka and Aboriginal flags, choked up. It was then, not unremarkably, speaking to the memory of an ex-stalwart of the CPA.